Prince George’s adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed

Prince George’s adorable nickname for grandfather Prince Charles revealed The young royal is the eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, and he is the older brother to siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Apparently the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children have an adorable nickname for the grandfather, Prince Charles.

According to Royal author Robert Hardman, the trio call him ‘Grandpa Wales’, a reference to his title ‘Prince Of Wales’.

The sweet nickname is similar to what Queen Elizabeth II used to call her grandfather King George V: she used to call him Grandpa England!