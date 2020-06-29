'Build build build!': Boris Johnson sets out 'new deal' on infrastructure to boost UK economy



Related videos from verified sources Johnson announces 'New Deal' to prepare for coronavirus economic shock



Boris Johnson has announced a spending spree and a new “opportunity guarantee” to help the economy cope with the “aftershock” of the coronavirus crisis.The Prime Minister acknowledged that jobs.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 3 hours ago Prime Minister pledges spending blitz to heal economy after Covid-19



Boris Johnson has promised an infrastructure spending blitz to revitalise the battered UK economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.The Prime Minister said he is preparing for an effort.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago