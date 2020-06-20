Global  

Aamir's staff tests Covid positive
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday sent out a statement announcing some of his staff had tested positive and immediately quarantined.

