Aamir's staff tests Covid positive
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday sent out a statement announcing some of his staff had tested positive and immediately quarantined.
YMCA Childcare Services Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19A staff member in the YMCA's Childcare Services branch has tested positive for COVID-19 after exposure offsite.
As Infection Rate Soars at San Quentin, Deceased Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19San Quentin has surpassed 1,100 coronavirus infections among prisoners and staff with seriously ill convicts being transferred to ICU units across the Bay Area. Juliette Goodrich reports. (6-29-20)
Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In TulsaUS President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.
The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus..