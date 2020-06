Dramatic moment children are plucked from rough seas off Merseyside

Dramatic footage shows the moment an RNLI lifeboat crew saved two children caught on a rock groyne on rough seas off New Brighton in Merseyside.

During the June 28 rescue mission one volunteer crewman swam twice from the lifeboat to the stranded children and back, pulling them to safety through the turbulent water.

Once ashore, the exhausted children received care from the North West Ambulance service, and were treated for shock, minor cuts, mild hypothermia and possible secondary drowning.