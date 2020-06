monica RT @BrianLynch: Rest In Peace, Carl Reiner. What a hilarious actor. What a fantastic writer and director. Gave us ALL OF ME, THE MAN WITH T… 2 seconds ago

Sabeela Khan RT @people: Emmy Award-Winning Actor, Director and Writer Carl Reiner Dies at 98 https://t.co/Mu45fYztzK 2 seconds ago

Mikel πŸŒŠπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έβš–οΈπŸ—½ RT @THR: Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator, has died, according to multiple reports https://t.co/aqc8stZtbi 3 seconds ago

Nad RT @SteveMartinToGo: Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl. https://t.co/H7A4ZwIqfc 4 seconds ago

CB RT @DeanObeidallah: Very sorry to hear of the passing of comedy legend Carl Reiner. And My condolences to @robreiner on the passing of his… 5 seconds ago

Jesse Hapke πŸ—½ RT @Variety: Carl Reiner died Monday night of natural causes. He was 98 https://t.co/4t9SRT3W82 https://t.co/ACG5ystAsL 6 seconds ago

Drism82 @Upperroom19 @G_O_A_T_08 @radiantlyflawed @iamRoderickWade Carl Reiner Dead at 98 https://t.co/thOHcjS8My 7 seconds ago