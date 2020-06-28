Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: 155 further UK deaths
Coronavirus in numbers: 155 further UK deaths

Coronavirus in numbers: 155 further UK deaths

As of 5pm on June 29, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,730 have died in the UK, with 312,654 positive tests.

