Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:43s - Published
No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem

No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem

Representative Steny Hoyer, the No.

2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday said after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, that 'nothing' from that briefing indicated that the alleged payments were a 'hoax'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man Builds Dream Home from Natural Materials for Over Two Decades [Video]

Man Builds Dream Home from Natural Materials for Over Two Decades

Sometimes, in order to do something right, you have to do it yourself. For Pavel Gatsoev, that means building his dream home with his own hands.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Russian man builds dream house with own hands [Video]

Russian man builds dream house with own hands

A 70-year-old Russian mountain dweller has been building his dream house using natural materials for twenty years in the mountains of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Democrats, Security Experts Aghast At Trump Admin's Abandonment Of Critical Treaty [Video]

Democrats, Security Experts Aghast At Trump Admin's Abandonment Of Critical Treaty

Democratic lawmakers and national security experts have excoriated the White House's abandonment of the Open Skies Treaty. The State Department announced it would submit its notice of withdrawal,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published