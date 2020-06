CM Yogi thanks PM Modi for extending free ration for poor by 5 months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation before unlock 2.0.

He thanked PM Modi on behalf of the people of the state for extending free ration for the next five months.

"I am grateful to the Honorable Prime Minister that he has extended the free ration for the next 5 months.

They have taken this decision keeping in mind the festivals.

I thank all the people of the state for their guidance," said Adityanath.