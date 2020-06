Kanye West Drops Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood'

Kanye West Drops Video for New Song 'Wash Us in the Blood' West released the new song and video on Tuesday.

The video was created by artist Arthur Jafa.

Jafa has worked with notable artists in the past such as Spike Lee.

The song features Travis Scott and was mixed by Dr. Dre.

"Wash Us in the Blood" marks West's first new song since his albums 'Jesus Is King' and 'Jesus Is Born.'

The new track will appear on West's forthcoming album, 'God's Country.'