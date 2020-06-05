Bridging the Divide: 'What were your reactions when you first saw [George Floyd] video?'
Bridging the Divide: Panel responds to the question: "What were your reactions when you first saw the [George Floyd] video?'
'Bridging the Divide' tonight at 6:30 p.m.The death of George Floyd prompted a nationwide discussion on racism and police brutality. 13 Action News wants to make sure that discussion continues.
Governor responds to recent unrestGovernor Sisolak speaking to Nevadans about the current events facing the state, and the entire nation. The governor released a video last night - where he spoke about systemic racism in America and..