Mercedes Takes Stand Against Racism and Switches From Silver to Black Paint for 2020 F1 Season
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Championship-winning Formula One team Mercedes will take a stand against racism and field a black-based livery for the 2020 season.

