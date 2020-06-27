Police And Protesters Clash Outside City Hall
New York City’s budget is due at midnight, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding.
However, some protesters say the cuts are disingenuous.
CBS2's Christina Fan has the latest.
Protesters have camped outside of Memphis City Hall for nearly two weeksProtesters continued to camp outside of Memphis City Hall on Monday, demonstrating against the Memphis Police Department’s budget.
Protesters Outside Antioch City Hall Demand Removal of 2 OfficersProtesters calling for an end to police brutality gathered outside city hall in Antioch Monday, calling for the removal of two officers. Kiet Do reports. (6-29-20)
Push for positive change in West Palm BeachDozens of people walked to City Hall today hoping to have their voices heard by West Palm Beach Commissioners.