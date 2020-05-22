Protect and shade your home from the damaging sun with All Pro Shade Concepts

Shade your home from the sun with All Pro Shade Concepts ((SL Advertiser)) All Pro Shade Concepts will give you a free estimate, call (623) 204-1476

Protect you and your home from the sun, All Pro Shade Concepts can help



((SL Advertiser)) All Pro Shade Concepts will give you a free estimate, call (623) 204-1476 and to enter to win the Spring Home Makeover giveaway visit www.abc15.com/spring Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:42 Published on May 22, 2020