Hong Kong residents on controversial security law
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Hong Kong residents on controversial security law
Pro-democracy supporters say the move does not represent most Hong Kong people.
US Hong Kong Sanctions Threaten $1.1T in China Funding

China's largest banks have $1.1 trillion in dollar funding at stake and face potentially steep fines...
Ai Weiwei: 'The darkest day for Hong Kong'

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei warns lawyers and activists could be "disappeared or sentenced" after...
Hong Kong security law: Residents react to controversial new powers

Pro-democracy supporters say the move does not represent most Hong Kong people.
'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling [Video]

'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have set up a makeshift memorial as China passed a controversial national security law.

EU, UK condemn China's HK security law [Video]

EU, UK condemn China's HK security law

China's parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, setting the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese..

'The darkest day for Hong Kong' [Video]

'The darkest day for Hong Kong'

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei says lawyers and activists could be "disappeared or sentenced" after China passed a controversial security law.

