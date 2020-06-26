Global  

Baker Explains Why Massachusetts Travel Advisory Has Changed
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:03s
Baker Explains Why Massachusetts Travel Advisory Has Changed

Baker Explains Why Massachusetts Travel Advisory Has Changed

The governor said he felt it was appropriate to take the quarantine off for the other New England states, New York and New Jersey.

