Baker Explains Why Massachusetts Travel Advisory Has Changed
The governor said he felt it was appropriate to take the quarantine off for the other New England states, New York and New Jersey.
Baker: Anyone Outside Of Northeast Coming To Massachusetts Should Quarantine For 2 WeeksGov. Charlie Baker says starting July 1, anyone travelling into Massachusetts must quarantine for two weeks, unless they're coming from the other five New England states, New York or New Jersey.
