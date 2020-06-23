Global  

Leicester matches could be moved or postponed
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Leicester matches could be moved or postponed

Leicester matches could be moved or postponed

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Leicester matches could potentially be moved to a neutral venue or postponed, depending on the situation regarding the lockdown in the city.

