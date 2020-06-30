'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have set up a makeshift memorial as China passed a controversial national security law.

Footage shows many bouquets of flowers with messages such as "RIP rule of law" and "RIP one country two systems." The memorial also has tributes to a young woman who committed suicide this time last year.

The security law now punishes subversion to the central Chinese government with life in prison.

Also included in the new legislation is life in prison for terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

The video was filmed two hours prior to the law becoming effective.