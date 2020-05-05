Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postponed wedding to ensure safety of elderly relatives
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams decided to put their wedding plans on hold so they didn't endanger vulnerable members of their families.
Sarah Hyland Wants To Marry Wells Adams Right NowLots of young love from this couple.
Sarah Hyland hints at rushing 'city hall' marriage to Wells AdamsSarah Hyland has hinted she could be set to marry Wells Adams in a quick ceremony at "city hall", as she marked his 36th birthday.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams want 'taco truck' at their weddingSarah Hyland and Wells Adams want a "taco truck" at their wedding, as the popular Mexican dish reminds them of their first date.