Kim Kardashian is now a redhead — and possibly a billionaire

It’s been a busy week for members of the Kardashian-West family, and they were pretty busy to begin with.For starters, Kim Kardashian-West debuted a brand new hair color on Instagram.

She’s now a redhead.That’s not the only thing she has going on, though.On June 29, Kardashian West sold a stake in her KKW Beauty line to Coty, Inc.

For a whopping $200 million.

According to Forbes, the deal raises her net worth to $900 million.That didn’t stop her husband Kanye West from wishing her congratulations on leveling up to billionaire status, though.“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” he wrote in a tweet .Though it’s possible Forbes hasn’t been fully updated on Kim’s income yet, the Kardashian-Jenner family has a history of feuding with the publication over their wealth.In the past year, Forbes claimed that Kylie Jenner isn’t a billionaire after all, and West spoke out against his $1.3 billion wealth estimate