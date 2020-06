Colin Cowherd: Patriots acquiring Cam Newton was as much a value acquisition as it was a talent acquisition Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:13s - Published 3 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Patriots acquiring Cam Newton was as much a value acquisition as it was a talent acquisition Colin Cowherd explains how the New England Patriots' acquisition of Cam Newton is one based not only on wanting to win, but also based on value seeing how cheap Cam's contract is relative to other NFL QBs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend