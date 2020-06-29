Global  

New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci
New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci

New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate committee that based on the current surge of COVID-19 cases in some states, the country could see 100,000 new cases per day.

“It is going to be very disturbing, I can guarantee you that,” Fauci said.

