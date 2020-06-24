Global  

Missing Aurora Boy Liam Sweezey Found Safe In California, Amber Alert Deactivated
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:22s - Published
A missing boy from Aurora has been found safe.

An Amber Alert had been issued for 12-year-old Liam Sweezey on Saturday.

