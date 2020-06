Dr. Dre's Wife Files for Divorce

Dr. Dre's Wife Files for Divorce According to 'Us Weekly,' Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, filed the paperwork on Monday after more than 20 years of marriage.

Dre and Young have two children together, Truice and Truly.

The couple met in the mid-90s when Nicole was still married to basketball player Sedale Threatt.

Young divorced Threatt in 1996 when Dre reportedly penned a romantic letter convincing her to leave him.