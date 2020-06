PM Modi is 'messiah' for poor: Shivraj Singh on free ration extended by 5 months

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 30 welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of extending Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for next 5 months.

Adding on it, he said PM is a 'messiah' for the poor.

"Today PM Modi has announced a very beneficial scheme for 80 crore poor people of the country.

He has won the hearts of poor," he further added.