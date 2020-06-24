Mayor De Blasio Announces NYC Budget
Mayor de Blasio delivers update on New York City budget negotiations as midnight deadline looms.
Police And Protesters Clash Outside City HallNew York City’s budget is due at midnight, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding. However, some protesters say the cuts are disingenuous. CBS2's Christina Fan has the latest.
Mayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Budget DealToday is the final day of budget negotiations for New York City, and the NYPD is facing a $1 billion cut in funding. CBS2's Christina Fan has the details.
Down To The Wire For New York City’s Budget; De Blasio Says $9 Billion In Revenue ‘Has Evaporated’ Due To PandemicMayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council are poised to strike a budget deal that includes deep cuts to the NYPD, takes a healthy chunk from the Department of Education, and trims spending across the..