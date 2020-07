‘Wine A Sistah Up’ Is Providing Love and Support For African-American Women Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 weeks ago ‘Wine A Sistah Up’ Is Providing Love and Support For African-American Women Bianca Hayes and Danielle Simmons created a Facebook group known as ‘Wine A Sistah Up’ to show love for African-American women through wine gift baskets. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this