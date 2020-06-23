European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns

Officials announced most travelers from the U.S. will not be allowed entry after it reopens its borders on Wednesday.

The decision was made because the U.S. continues to have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Council of the European Union released a list of "safe countries" that are allowed to cross its borders.

Those countries include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Algeria, Georgia, Japan, Rwanda, Montenegro, Morocco, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

According to NBC News, China will also be added to the list if it allows E.U.

Travelers entry in return.

The list will be reviewed and updated accordingly every two weeks.