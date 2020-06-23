European Union Bars US Travelers
Over COVID-19 Concerns On Tuesday, E.U.
Officials announced
most travelers from the U.S. will not be allowed
entry after it reopens its borders on Wednesday.
The decision was made because the U.S.
continues to have the most confirmed
COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.
The Council of the European Union
released a list of "safe countries" that
are allowed to cross its borders.
Those countries include
Canada, Australia, New Zealand,
Algeria, Georgia, Japan, Rwanda, Montenegro, Morocco,
Serbia, South Korea, Thailand,
Tunisia and Uruguay.
According to NBC News, China will
also be added to the list if it allows
E.U.
Travelers entry in return.
The list will be reviewed and updated
accordingly every two weeks.