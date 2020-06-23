Global  

European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns

European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns

European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns On Tuesday, E.U.

Officials announced most travelers from the U.S. will not be allowed entry after it reopens its borders on Wednesday.

The decision was made because the U.S. continues to have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Council of the European Union released a list of "safe countries" that are allowed to cross its borders.

Those countries include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Algeria, Georgia, Japan, Rwanda, Montenegro, Morocco, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

According to NBC News, China will also be added to the list if it allows E.U.

Travelers entry in return.

The list will be reviewed and updated accordingly every two weeks.

Pompeo says US, EU working to resume trans-Atlantic travel

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down concerns Thursday that the European...
The EU plans to ban US travelers indefinitely after haphazard COVID-19 response

The EU plans to ban US travelers indefinitely after haphazard COVID-19 response Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The European Union plans to ban travel from the US when it...
