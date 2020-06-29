COVID-19 spike forces Leicester into lockdown
Ministers will change the law in order to enforce a local lockdown in Leicester, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city.
Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategyLeicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have..
Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 casesMr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important..
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester FC will "react accordingly" to lockdown measures in the cityLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city.Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases..