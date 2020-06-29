Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 spike forces Leicester into lockdown
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:18s - Published
COVID-19 spike forces Leicester into lockdown

COVID-19 spike forces Leicester into lockdown

Ministers will change the law in order to enforce a local lockdown in Leicester, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy [Video]

Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy

Leicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases [Video]

Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases

Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester FC will "react accordingly" to lockdown measures in the city [Video]

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester FC will "react accordingly" to lockdown measures in the city

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city.Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published