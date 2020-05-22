Global  

Kids’ Messages To Essential Workers Displayed In Times Square
Kids' Messages To Essential Workers Displayed In Times Square

Kids’ Messages To Essential Workers Displayed In Times Square

Through the #CreateThanks campaign, kids across the country are showing their appreciation for essential workers through works of art that are being displayed in Grand Central Station, Port Authority and on a billboard in Times Square.

