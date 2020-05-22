Kids’ Messages To Essential Workers Displayed In Times Square
Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Through the #CreateThanks campaign, kids across the country are showing their appreciation for essential workers through works of art that are being displayed in Grand Central Station, Port Authority and on a billboard in Times Square.
The Poster House museum sent out a call for designers to create PSAs that spread hope. What they received was everything from messages of love, to humorous depictions of social distancing, but most of..