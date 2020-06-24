Dozens of monkeys overrun the Thai city of Lopburi making their presence known by attacking locals and each other during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Monkeys run riot in Thailand attacking locals and each other during COVID-19 lockdown

Filmed on June 26, the footage shows the monkeys attacking locals and fighting with each other over food.

The creatures were seen cooling off in a public in an outdoor pool as temperatures reached 35C.

They have become increasingly hungry due to the lack of international tourists feeding them since the coronavirus lockdown started in March.

Government officials are now sterilising the monkeys to try and control the population.