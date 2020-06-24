Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monkeys run riot in Thailand attacking locals and each other during COVID-19 lockdown
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:07s - Published
Monkeys run riot in Thailand attacking locals and each other during COVID-19 lockdown

Monkeys run riot in Thailand attacking locals and each other during COVID-19 lockdown

Dozens of monkeys overrun the Thai city of Lopburi making their presence known by attacking locals and each other during the COVID-19 lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dozens of monkeys overrun the Thai city of Lopburi making their presence known by attacking locals and each other during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Filmed on June 26, the footage shows the monkeys attacking locals and fighting with each other over food.

The creatures were seen cooling off in a public in an outdoor pool as temperatures reached 35C.

They have become increasingly hungry due to the lack of international tourists feeding them since the coronavirus lockdown started in March.

Government officials are now sterilising the monkeys to try and control the population.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thai transgender prostitute reveals impact of coronavirus tourist ban on her income [Video]

Thai transgender prostitute reveals impact of coronavirus tourist ban on her income

A despondent Thai transgender prostitute has revealed the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on her income. Sam said that before the country shut down to stop the spreads of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published
City in Thailand overrun with hungry wild monkeys attacking people [Video]

City in Thailand overrun with hungry wild monkeys attacking people

Monkeys are rampaging through a city in Thailand - overrunning the streets, climbing on cars and stealing from people. The primates roam freely through Lopburi, where there are an estimated 6,000 of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:43Published
Monkeys greet tourists again as Covid-19 travel ban eases in Thailand [Video]

Monkeys greet tourists again as Covid-19 travel ban eases in Thailand

Monkeys were excited to see tourists again after months of lockdown in Trang, southern Thailand. Visitors starting returning to the beach where they received a warm welcome from the local primates..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:43Published