Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

China reacted to India's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications.

The Narendra Modi government banned the apps due to national security considerations.

Beijing said that it was 'strongly concerned' over the move.

The Jinping administration asked India to 'uphold legal rights of Chinese investors' while also stressing that Chinese businesses are asked to adhere to international law.

India banned the apps amid a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control which had also deteriorated into deadly physical clashes on June 15, 2020.