COVID-19: 680 new cases, 14 new deaths statewide

|
Blood and scientists- called for close monitoring of- swine industry workers right- away.
- a chinese foreign ministry- spokesman said the government - is closely following- developments and will take all- measures to prevent the spread- of any virus.
- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 680 new coronavirus cases in ou- state, and 14 new - deaths, including one in- harrison county.- the statewide total stands at - 27,247 confirmed cases and 1,07- deaths.
- hancock county reported no new- cases, still at 120 and 13- deaths.
- harrison county reported 31 new- cases, now at 719 total cases - and - now 8 deaths.
- - - - jackson county reported 12 new- cases.
They're currently at 505- cases and 16 deaths.- stone county reports one new- case now at 51 and 1 death.
- george county also has one new- case, now at 73 and 3 deaths- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- reports two new cases at 239 an- still 32 deaths.- - some
|
Related news from verified sources
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources