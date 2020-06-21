Global  

COVID-19: 680 new cases, 14 new deaths statewide
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
COVID-19: 680 new cases, 14 new deaths statewide

COVID-19: 680 new cases, 14 new deaths statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 680 new coronavirus cases in our state and 14 new deaths including one in Harrison County.

Blood and scientists- called for close monitoring of- swine industry workers right- away.

- a chinese foreign ministry- spokesman said the government - is closely following- developments and will take all- measures to prevent the spread- of any virus.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 680 new coronavirus cases in ou- state, and 14 new - deaths, including one in- harrison county.- the statewide total stands at - 27,247 confirmed cases and 1,07- deaths.

- hancock county reported no new- cases, still at 120 and 13- deaths.

- harrison county reported 31 new- cases, now at 719 total cases - and - now 8 deaths.

- - - - jackson county reported 12 new- cases.

They're currently at 505- cases and 16 deaths.- stone county reports one new- case now at 51 and 1 death.

- george county also has one new- case, now at 73 and 3 deaths- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- reports two new cases at 239 an- still 32 deaths.- - some



