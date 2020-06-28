Harry und Meghan: Kampf dem Online-Hass
Das royale Paar setzt sich für mehr Gerechtigkeit im Netz ein und arbeitet dafür mit Organisationen wie die NAACP zusammen.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to end 'online hate speech'Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, want to see an end to "online hate speech", as their upcoming nonprofit Archewell will support "civil rights and racial justice groups".
Harry and Meghan win right to use Archewell name for foundationPrince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have triumphed in their bid to be allowed to use the name Archewell for their foundation.
Meghan Markle veut montrer au prince Harry le meilleur de Los AngelesLa duchesse Meghan souhaite montrer au prince Harry le meilleur de Los Angeles, selon certaines sources.