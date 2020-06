Delaware Gov. John Carney Orders Beach Bars To Close Ahead Of 4th Of July Holiday Weekend Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Delaware Gov. John Carney Orders Beach Bars To Close Ahead Of 4th Of July Holiday Weekend Carney also added that the state will not move into phase three of reopening, it will remain in phase two. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REPORTING LIVE FROM TRENTON,ALICEA REID CBS3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS."ALICEA, THANK YOU.DELAWARE IS SHUTTING DOWNBEACH BARS STARTING FRIDAY.THE GOVERNOR IS CONCERNEDABOUT A RISE IN COVID-19 INSOME BEACH TOWNS.MOST NEW POSITIVE CASES ARE INPEOPLE AGES 18 TO 30 AND MANYOF WHOM LIVE AND WORKTOGETHER.CLEARLY, WE'VE HAD ANOUTBREAK AMONG BARS,RESTAURANTS, SOCIAL ACTIVITIESIN DELAWARE BEACHES.WE ALSO HAVE WITNESSES ACROSSOUR STATE BUT PARTICULARLY INBEACH COMMUNITIES COMPLACENCYWITH RESPECT TO MASK WEARINGAND SOCIAL DISTANCING.THE GOVERNOR ALSO SAIDDELAWARE WILL NOT MOVE TOPHASE THREE OF REOPENING.IT WILL STAY IN PHASE TWOINDEFINITELY.





Delawareonline - Published 3 hours ago