Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Postmates in a potential multibillion dollar deal.

The news comes as the company also considers going public as food delivery services rise in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

