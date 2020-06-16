Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage
Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Postmates in a potential multibillion dollar deal.
The news comes as the company also considers going public as food delivery services rise in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Uber Looking To Buy PostmatesThe NY Times and Business Insider report that Uber is holding acquisition talks with food delivery startup Postmates.
Postmates Could Be Purchased by Uber for a Reported $2.6BAfter failing to reach a deal to buy rival Grubhub, Uber is reportedly eyeing a purchase of another food delivery startup; Postmates. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
