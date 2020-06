Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern Former Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally says Leroy Sane is a 'wonderful signing' for the Bundesliga champions after Bayern agreed a £54.8m fee with Manchester City for the winger. 0

