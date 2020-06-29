Global  

Doggo is Jealous that Neighbor Dog is Getting Pets
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:08s - Published
Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Irvine North, Ayrshire, Scotland Info from Licensor: My dog Luna is jealous that my mum is petting the neighbor's dog called dusty who jumped over the fence and on top of lunas house in the back garden.

Dusty always jumped the fence and Luna always gets jealous but this time we got it on camera.

As you can see Luna even tried to nip the puppy which is why my mum tapped her nose and told her to get down.

In the end, Luna went away in a mood at the back of the garden and wouldn’t let my mum pet her until after my mum gave her a treat.

