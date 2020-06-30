A programmer from St, Louis, Missouri has created an epic wall clock that moves in a peculiar but satisfying way.

Take your time to appreciate the satisfying DIY clock

Created by John Burd on June 29, the footage shows the movements and workings of the clock as the each digit on the clock is able to change to whichever number is needed.

The digits are made from seven moving panels that are controlled by the programme Raspberry Pi.

Burd said: "This is the first movement test of a clock I'm working on.

"I wanted to make a cool looking clock for my room and this is what I thought of."