The social justice lemonade stand

Since they weren't able to attend Black Lives Matter protests, rallies or marches in person, one Chicago family decided to get involved with the movement in a different way.

They set up a contact-free lemonade stand to raise money for My Block My Hood My City, an organization focused on helping people on the South and West sides of the city."Their motto is 'What can you do on your block?', so we thought we could do a lemonade stand," Metroff said.