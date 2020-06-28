2020 Virtual Juno Awards
The 2020 Juno Awards go virtual to celebrate a great year in Canadian music after being cancelled back in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
From Alessia Cara to Shawn Mendes, see which stars won big.
Hunter Fellman-Green RT @rushisaband: Neil Peart was mentioned during the "In Memoriam" segment of this evening's virtual @TheJUNOAwards ceremony, which also wa… 35 minutes ago
UBC School of Music In light of @TheJUNOAwards virtual ceremony held yesterday, we'd like to congratulate faculty John Stetch,… https://t.co/weunFGR7DP 3 hours ago
Jeff Deimeke RT @KSHE95: @bryanadams among the winners at virtual Juno Awards ceremony --> https://t.co/cSCF3tGUT8 #RealRockNews 3 hours ago
Chocolatiere Phys RT @JazzBoulevard: Virtual Canadian Juno Awards JUNE 29 2020 –– https://t.co/cXpsMsfug8 https://t.co/ReczDeDx8t 4 hours ago
The Loop Alessia Cara wins big; Shawn Mendes made Junos history; and Avril Lavigne is a fan favourite at the virtual 2020 Ju… https://t.co/MRmjeuHLTF 4 hours ago
X101 Always Classic Music News: Bryan Adams among the winners at virtual Juno Awards ceremony https://t.co/O5JNcAfoZq More @… https://t.co/V5x4azfesu 5 hours ago
Stephen Cooke @valentino_nora @TheRickHoweShow @TheJUNOAwards You can always read about them here!
https://t.co/qIQkRD6kh4 6 hours ago
ABC Air Power The Glorious Sons, Billie Eilish win at virtual Juno Awards 6 hours ago