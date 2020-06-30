Chinese Researchers Eye H1N1 Pig Virus That Could Start Another Pandemic

Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs and discovered some alarming information.

According to HuffPost, a new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans.

Though experts say there is no imminent threat, the researchers said the "G4" strain of H1N1 should be watched closely.

That's because it has 'all the essential hallmarks' to become a potential 'pandemic virus.'

Pig farm workers also showed elevated levels of the virus in their blood, highlighting the risks of viruses crossing the species barrier into humans.