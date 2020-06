Related videos from verified sources What Kentucky's mail-in primary means for November



It could take up to a week for Kentucky to know for sure who won the Democratic primary to take on Sen. Mitch McConnell. In November, with a highly charged presidential contest and dozens of local.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:40 Published 6 days ago Tight race for Kentucky's democratic candidate for Senate



It's a close call for the state's Democratic Senate seat between Charles Booker and Amy McGrath. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:47 Published 6 days ago Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY



New York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago