Forest Hills to discuss changing Anderson High's 'Redskin' mascot Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:14s - Published on June 30, 2020 Forest Hills to discuss changing Anderson High's 'Redskin' mascot The name — a racial pejorative widely criticized by Native American groups — and the logo — a Native American man with a feather in his hair — have thusfar withstood multiple calls for removal, most recently in 2018. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAVE TO CHANGE ITS MASCOT.THE DEBATE HAS BEEN GOING ON FORQUITE SOMETIME.OF COURSE WE'RE TALKING ABOUTTHE REDSKINS MASCOT AFTER MANYGROUPS SAY IT IS RACIALLYOFFENSIVE.HAPPENING TODAY, THE FORESTHILLS BOARD OF EDUCATION ISEXPECTED TO DISCUSS THIS VERYTOPIC, WHICH HAS COME UP SEVERALTIMES IN THE LAST DECADE.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER HAS THELATEST.