EU sets 'safe' travel list, excluding U.S.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday.

Adam Reed reports.

