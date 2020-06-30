Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true
Democrats on Tuesday called for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider imposing new economic sanctions on Russia if a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan was confirmed.
U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true..
Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday said after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers..