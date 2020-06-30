Global  

Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true
Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true

Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true

Democrats on Tuesday called for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider imposing new economic sanctions on Russia if a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan was confirmed.

Colette Luke has more.

Bolton, Democrats urge Russia sanctions if bounty reports are true

Mr. Trump has been under pressure over a New York Times report on Friday that a Russian military...
Hindu - Published



Related videos from verified sources

U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton [Video]

U.S. should consider sanctions if bounty reports true: Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday the United States should consider economic sanctions on Russia as part of a strong U.S. response if it is true..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
Trump Administration Pushes Back Against Charges It Knew Of Russian Bounty For Taliban On U.S. Soldiers [Video]

Trump Administration Pushes Back Against Charges It Knew Of Russian Bounty For Taliban On U.S. Soldiers

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump continuing to deny any knowledge of Russia offering bounty to Taliban for killing U.S. troops (6-30-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published
No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem [Video]

No indication alleged Russia payments were a 'hoax': House Dem

Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday said after a White House briefing on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:43Published