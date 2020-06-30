Vigo Women Vote: 100 Years: Museum unveils new exhibit

Details.

New for you tonight at 6... the "vigo county historical museum" is helping tell the stories of local suffragists.

The museum has a new exhibit called "vigo women vote: 100 years" the executive director says there were many local women who fought for women's rights.

This is a timely exhibit..

As 20-20 marks 100 years since ratification of the 19th admendment.

That gave women the right to vote.

The exective director says 100 years isn't really that long ago... 100 years is not that long ago, when we are looking at history.

My grandmother was alive when the 19th admendment passed in 1920 you can also take a trip back in time... by visiting the museum.

You can visit tuesday through sunday.

The museum requires masks and social distancing.

