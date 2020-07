Heel Kick! Trailer Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:00s - Published 3 weeks ago Heel Kick! Trailer Heel Kick! Trailer - Plot synopsis: Despite lacking any trace of athleticism, intelligence or drive, these backyard grapplers are certain they'll become the next big thing in the business- that is until Reggie's brother challenges them to join a wrestling school. Directors: Danny Mac, Ian MacDougall Writer: Danny Mac Starring: Danny Mac, Chris Wilcox, Cooper Bibaud, Pam Kearns, Naiah Cummins, Matthew Graham, Scotty Mac 0

