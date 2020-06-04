Global  
 

Hacked 'BlueLeaks' Docs Show Cops Were Tracking George Floyd Protesters
Law enforcement has kept tabs on demonstrators since anti-police-brutality protests first broke out after the death of George Floyd.

According to Business Insider, leaked documents reveal police exchanged protesters' Twitter handles.

They also monitored protest plans in private Slack and Telegram channels, and kept lists of people who responded to protest events on Facebook.

Records also show law enforcement focusing heavily on perceived threats against officers' lives posted to social media.

