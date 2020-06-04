Hacked 'BlueLeaks' Docs Show Cops Were Tracking George Floyd Protesters

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley on Thursday told the House Armed Services Committee that he was 'personally outraged by George Floyd's brutal and senseless killing" and that the military was still struggling with racism.
American billionaire Marc Benioff went on CNBC to discuss how coronavirus is effecting the economy. Benioff said that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the country in three weeks. "We would not have anymore coronavirus because there would be no more spread, but people do not want to wear masks," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. Business Insider reports that Benioff didn't provide any specific evidence for the three week claim.
The Trump Administration is pushing to reopen schools in the fall of 2020. Business Insider reports the US is dealing with record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. Education Secretary Betsy Devos on Sunday doubled down on the Trump administration's position. "There is going to be the exception to the rule. But the rule should be that kids go back to school this fall." Children are at low risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.
President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.
Business Insider reports that Walgreens has halted its share buyback program. The pharmacy chain revealed it plans to cut 4,000 jobs after reporting worse-than-expected third-quarter figures. The drugstore giant lost $1.95 per share over the period. Thats $1.71 billion overall. The company's Boots UK division saw same-store sales nosedive 48% over the period. The reason? Walgreens says quarantine orders "compelled consumers to consolidate shopping into grocers.
Netflix is on the verge of reporting a blockbuster second quarter earnings report, according to Goldman Sachs. Business Insider reports that Goldman Sachs is basing their judgement on strong app download trends On Friday, Goldman raised its Netflix price target to $670, representing upside potential of 32% from Thursday's close. The firm said COVID-19 continues to accelerate the trend towards video streaming services. Goldman Sachs said Netflix is a prime beneficiary of that trend.
Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Report by Browna.
Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna.
Tom Tugendhat has praised the government for their decision to remove Huawei from it's 5G plans. The Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman added that the move is an important change in direction. Report by Browna.
Huawei UK's Jeremy Thompson believes one of the main reasons for the UK government's decision to remove Huawei from the 5G network build is due to American sanctions. The vice president of the company added that this decision will likely result in an increased cost and lower performance. Thompson added that the company does not take orders from the Chinese state. Report by Browna.
Former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says testing needs to be 'ramped up' to help control the second wave of the coronavirus. He added that the more we invest in testing early on, the easier it will be for normal life to continue. Report by Browna.