BURDEN movie clip - What - Featuring Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund and Andrea Riseborough - Plot synopsis: From Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club), Burden is the shocking, thought-provoking and moving true story of disavowed South Carolina Klansman Mike Burden.

When a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in a small South Carolina town, the idealistic Reverend Kennedy (Academy Award® winner Forest Whitaker) resolves to do everything in his power to prevent long-simmering racial tensions from boiling over.

But the members of Kennedy's congregation are shocked to discover that his plan includes sheltering Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund), a Klansman whose relationships with both a single-mother (Andrea Riseborough) and a high-school friend (Usher Raymond) force him to re-examine his long-held beliefs.