Will fans fill the stands during the college football season?

HUSKERS ATHLETESSTAFF AND STUDENT-ATHLETES TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 -INCLUDING FIVEMEMBERS OF THEFOOTBALL TEAM.WITH THE START OFCOLLEGE FOOTBALLJUST OVER TWO MONTHSAWAY, I'VE BEEN ASKINGHEALTH EXPERTS ANDADMINISTRATORS IF IT'STIME TO START LOOKINGAT WHETHER FANSSHOULD BE IN THESTANDS FOR OPENINGKICKOFF.SPORT HAS THE POWERTO UNITE.IN A TIME WHEN WE'REALL LOOKING FOR THATESCAPE, THE HUSKERSCAN BE THAT SAVINGGRACE IN NEBRASKA.BUT WITH NEBRASKAATHLETICS ANNOUNCINGPOSITIVE CASES OFCOVID-19 ON THEFOOTBALL TEAM, WILLFANS BE ALLOWEDINSIDE MEMORIALSTADIUM COMESEPTEMBER?

WE'LL SEEWHAT'S HAPPENING IN AMONTH AND A HALFFROM NOW BUT FROMWHAT I SEE CURRENTLY IWOULD SAY NO.DOCTOR MARK RUPP ISTHE CHIEF OFINFECTIOUS DISEASES ATNEBRASKA MEDICINE.IT'S NOT GOING TO BE AGOOD IDEA TO BACK ASTADIUM FULL OFPEOPLE WHO AREYELLING AND CHEERINGAND POTENTIALLYSPREADING VIRUS.I THINK THAT COULD BEPOTENTIALLY VERYFULLHEARTED.EARLIER THIS MONTHNEBRASKA GOVERNORPETE RICKETTSOUTLINED HIS PHASEFOUR PLANAS PART OFIT, OUTDOOR STADIUMSSUCH AS MEMORIALSTADIUM CAN BE AT 100-PERCENT CAPACITY.WE HAVE A LOT OF LOCALDECISIONS TO MAKEABOUT THE HEALTH OFOUR LOCAL COMMUNITYAND STATE AND HOW WECAN MANAGE FANS IN ALARGE VENUE LIKEMEMORIAL STADIUM.IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TODISTANCE WHEN YOU'REIN A PACKED STADIUMWITH 100,000 PEOPLE.DOCTOR DAVID QUIMBYWITH C-H-I HEALTH SAYSWE NEED TO LOOK ATDISEASE ACTIVITY IN THEAREA AT THE TIME ANDMAKE A JUDGEMENTBASED ON HEALTHDEPARTMENTRECOMMENDATIONS.IF THERE IS A LARGEAMOUNT OF DISEASEACTIVITY IT IS ENTIRELYPROBABLE THAT THEREMIGHT NOT BE 90,000PEOPLE IN THE STANDS.NO FANS MEANS LOSTREVENUEN-U ATHLETICDIRECTOR BILL MOOSPREVIOUSLY SAID THESCHOOL COULD LOSE UPTO 27-MILLION DOLLARS.HOWEVER ONE N-URESEARCHER SAYS THEEFFECTS WITHOUT FANSWON'T EFFECTLINCOLN'S WHOLECONOMY.HUSKER SPORTS ARETHE NUMBER ONEATTRACTION IN LINCOLN.IT'S A VERY IMPORTANTPART OF THE TOURISMECONOMY BUT IT IS NOTA LARGE SHARE OF THEOVERALL ECONOMY.IT'S STILL NOT EVENKNOWN IF 90-THOUSANDFANS WILL BE ALLOWEDINSIDE MEMORIAL COMEGAME DAYBUT IN THEMEAN TIME,ADMINISTRATORS ARELOOKING AT THEBALANCE BETWEEN THERISKS AND THEREWARDS.WE GET THAT THERE AREA LOT OF PEOPLE THATWANT TO COME BUTWE'RE GOING TO KEEPTHE HEALTH AND THESECURITY OF OUR FANSAND COMMUNITIES ATTHE TOP OF OUR LIST.THE DATE OF THE PHASEFOUR IMPLEMENTATIONIN NEBRASKA HASN'TBEEN DETERMINED YET.THE HUSKERS FOOTBALLTEAM STARTS TRAININGCAMP AUGUST 7.TODAY, THE NEBRAS